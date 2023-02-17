ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Duson man has been arrested for the alleged theft of trailers, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

Andre Doucet, 26, of Duson, was charged with theft of $5,000 – $24,999 and theft over $25,000, according to SMPSO.

SMPSO also said that the thefts took place at two separate St. Martin Parish truck stops.

Doucet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty