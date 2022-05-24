BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) —Breaux Bridge police arrested a 66-year-old man who they say repeatedly mooned several women and children at an apartment complex.

According to Police Chief Rollie Cantu, officers were called to an area near Mills Street, over the weekend, in reference to an obscenity complaint.

He said on scene, officers came into contact with Jessie Melancon who smelled strongly of alcohol.

Cantu said witnesses told police said Melancon was walking in the apartment community pulling down his pants and exposing his “rear end” and “front parts” to women and children.

He was taken into custody and arrested on obscenity and public intoxication charges.

.