ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Charenton woman died and a passenger was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning on Louisiana Highway 87 near Justa Street in St. Mary Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash claimed the life of Robbin Landry Vining, 54, of Charenton. State Police said Vining was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla north on LA 87 when, for reasons still under investigation, the Corolla exited the roadway to the right, hit a ditch and overturned. Vining was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle was in critical condition when transported to the hospital, according to State Police.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained. This is an ongoing investigation.