ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Transportation has begun the groundbreaking project to repair Louisiana Highways 31 and 353.

The work on both roads was long overdue.

DOTD transporation secretary Shawn Wilson says the two projects are estimated to be a total of $15 million.

Wilson says the project will help improve the commute for drivers as they make their way across Acadiana.

“You are going to have a much better pavement condition. That is going to be a direct benefit from a safety standpoint,” Wilson said.

“What you see here are trucks hitting potholes and going through ruts and in some cases avoiding them by crossing the center line. This is going to be a much smoother road.”

He says once the repairs are done, he hopes the end result won’t be increased speeding.

“That tends to happen when repairs are made.”

Wilson says both projects should be completed before the end of 2023.