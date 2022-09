ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Transportation and Development has announced that as of 8 p.m. Monday, September 19, the Butte LaRose boat landing was re-closed due to low water levels caused by the drawdown at Henderson Lake.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to DOTD, the boat ramp will remain closed until the drawdown is complete and the water has returned to a safe level.