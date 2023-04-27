ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Drivers on I-10 in St. Martin Parish may experience backups and delays on Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the outside right lane and shoulder of I-10 eastbound, on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at mile marker 121.2 (near Lake Pelba), will be closed to motorists on Friday, April 28, to allow crews to conduct an emergency bridge repair.

The closure is anticipated to take place from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This closure will result in traffic delays. Motorists are encouraged to utilize an alternate route. Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at dotd.la.gov.