BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — All residents of a Breaux Bridge apartment building were able to escape their homes safely after a massive fire broke out last week.

No injuries were reported in the fire at the Cornerstone apartments, which sent huge flames and smoke high into the air.

The man credited with alerting neighbors to the fire is now being called a hero.

James Metoyer, 64 says he has lived at the complex for 7 yrs.

“I’m not going to stop helping people. I’m going to keep on going. I like to help, even in my condition, I like to help no matter what.”

Metoyer is a cancer survivor and a diabetic. He walks with a cane and has a tube in his windpipe to help him breathe better.

“I got this to put the chemo in this.”

The bruises on his body, he says, are from alerting people to escape the fire.

“I’m a fighter. I’m not going to give up.”

Metoyer says while sitting on his porch he saw black smoke coming from his neighbor’s home and sprang into action without his walking cane.

“I went to get my fire extinguisher and the wind blew the door open. The fire came out like a dragon. I tried to shoot out the fire and that’s how I got this. I started running to knock on everybody’s door to get out, GET OUT, GET OUT.”

Many of his neighbors call him a hero.

“I just took off like a superman.”

Metoyer nods and says he’s no hero that he merely following his heart.

“Faith in my heart. I just like to help people in need. ”