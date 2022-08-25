BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – In early August, the body of Camille Angelle was found in a Breaux Bridge ditch after being struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.

Last Saturday, they laid her to rest.

For Camille’s daughter, she still cannot believe her mother is gone.

Cambre Thibodeaux is Camille’s daughter and is still shocked by her mother’s death.

“It still doesn’t feel real. Every day repeats. It feels like every day I wake up and it’s just a nightmare. I wake up and I see the plants in my room from my mother’s funeral and it just all becomes real again.”

Cambre was prepared to begin another semester of college, but her mother’s death prevented her from starting off the school year the way she had hoped it.

“I was supposed to start college that Monday. They found my mom on that Sunday. I haven’t returned to school or work. It is just a lot.”

Cambre said her mother was an amazing woman and was always living life to the fullest.

“She is going to miss so much,” Cambre told News 10. “There is a lot she would do anything in the world to be a part of. That is how my mom lived her life. She still provided for us. She still loved us. She was still a part of our family. She never missed a holiday, birthday, anything.”

Family was always a huge aspect in the household. Cambre said she and her three brothers will lean on each other during these times.

“I don’t think any of us know how to take it or what to do or what to feel but our mom raised us to be very close. It has always been us four against the world and it will forever be that way.”

The latest on Camille’s death investigation is that on Monday Ryan Robicheaux, 42, of Breaux Bridge turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with a felony hit and run with death or serious bodily injury. He is currently out on bond.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we get them.