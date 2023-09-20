ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville continues to grapple with its water issues as the city still remains on a boil water advisory.

Mayor Jason Willis says the drought is a battle the city has been experiencing unlike ever before, causing pipes to shift and roads to crack.

“It’s not our fault. This is mother nature’s fault,” said Willis.

The mayor says the normal pressure for the water tower is between 60 and 66, and says the pressure is not there yet, but the city is able to supply residents with water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The pressure that we have in our tower would allow our residents to still take baths, cook, and flush their toilets,” said Willis.

While News 10 was out in St. Martinville, crews were working on two separate water leaks a hundred yards apart from each other. The mayor says if the water line had not been fixed, it would have caused the whole city to be without water.

“We were able to isolate it in one section of the city where we didn’t have to cut the water off this morning. Thank god,” Willis added.

Willis explained what residents need to do while the boil advisory is in place.

“Under a boil advisory, it doesn’t mean that you can’t take a bath or shower in the water. The water is not contaminated; it just means that it’s for consumption purposes only. Meaning that if you want to cook with it if you’re going to drink it, we ask you to boil it for one minute to sterilize it, and then you can use it,” said Willis.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The mayor encourages residents to report any water leaks so they can fix them as soon as possible.