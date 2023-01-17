ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The 8th annual Jubilee of the Word Bible Marathon begins Wednesday, Jan. 18. Starting at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, St. Martinville town square anticipates drawing a crowd of thousands to witness a four day continuous Bible reading leading up to Word of God Sunday.

During the four days of continuous reading, 300 readers from 121 church parishes and 30 missions in the Diocese of Lafayette will read the Bible in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Latin, and Greek.

Readers will be reading from a handmade 12″x 18″ Bible during the Marathon. The Bible weighs nearly 25 lbs. and was blessed by Pope Francis for the first Bible Marathon held in 2016. Since then, it has been used in other Bible Marathons hosted across Louisiana and the United States.

This continuous Bible reading is meant to serve as a reminder in our noisy world.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We, as Christians, and all men and women of good will, need to ‘shake the dust off’ our Bibles and begin to ponder God’s plan for our lives,” said Bishop Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette.

Priests will also be available each day to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation by means of the Spiritual Care Unit, a mobile Confessional. Catholics who are properly disposed can obtain a plenary indulgence by reading or listening for 30 minutes from the Holy Bible in the Square during the event.

For more information or to register to read, call Sr. Marie-Thérèse, CJC at (337) 394-6021 or email fetedieuduteche@gmail.com.

The time slots still available include: