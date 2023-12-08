ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)—An overnight house fire in Cecilia leaves a family without a place to live.

The fire took place on School Street. According to the St. Martin Parish fire district, firefighters were on the scene within seven minutes and the fire was under control within 20 minutes. The fire department said there were no injuries in the incident. Heather Credeur has a hair shop near the house. She said the fire happened as soon as she left to go home.

“There were no flames,” Credeur said. “I went a little ways down the road and someone messaged me and said, ‘Hey, the house on the side of your shop is on fire.'”

Creduer said when she turned around to go see the fire, she noticed other community members arrived and took immediate action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Luckily there are great people in this community that were driving along the road and saw smoke in the air and actually stopped and banged on the house to wake them up, to get them out,” Credeur said.

Credeur knows the family living in the home. She talked about the community’s mentality when one of their own is in need of help.

“You can replace material things,” she said. “You can’t replace people, you know. That’s the most important. When people go, they don’t come back.”

Credeur said she and other members of the community were able to help provide a place to stay for the family living at the home as they look to recover.

Latest Posts