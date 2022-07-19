BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The victim in an I-10 pedestrian fatality in 1981 has been identified, bringing closure to her family and the St. Martin Parish community.

According to police, in 1981, Michele Elaine Oakes Boutilier, 26, was walking on the shoulder of I-10 near Breaux Bridge when she was struck and killed.

Her daughter Angela Jordan spoke with News 10 Tuesday and expressed a sense of relief and closure following her mother’s identification.

“Since January, I had been flooded with the story of the ‘Jane Doe’ in Breaux Bridge.”

After seeing her mother’s photo, Jordan said she knew right away that the woman was her mother.

She told News 10 that “it all made sense. They took my DNA on Valentine’s Day. Here it is the middle of July and I finally have closure.”

Community members say they are also relieved to finally know her identity.

The former funeral director at St. Benard Cemetery remembers the day the unknown victim came in and left a mark on his life.

“I’ll never forget that day,” Ray Pellerine said.

“There was something about the young lady that made me think, we have to find out who she is.”

For decades, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, DNA labs across the state, and St. Martin Parish residents took action together in search of identifying the mysterious woman.

Its something St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux spoke on saying, “we have a great community.”

“We had people from St. Martin Parish taking care of the gravesite for an unknown female. Now we know who she is,” Breaux noted.