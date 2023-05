ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of St. Martinville may want to stock up on bottled water for a while.

City of St. Martinville Water will be shut off beginning at 9:30 p.m. tonight from Denier Street south to the city limits. The planned outage will allow emergency repairs to be made due to broken waterline caused by an outside utility crew, officials said.

After the water is turned back on, the city will be under a boil advisory until further notice, officials said.