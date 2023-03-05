BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An adult was rushed to the hospital after a child playing with a gun accidentally discharged it, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD).

BBPD said that around 4:30 p.m. on March 2, there was a shooting incident involving a child and an adult.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the child was playing with a firearm and accidentally discharged it, injuring the adult, according to BBPD.

The adult was transported to a hospital and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries, BBPD said.

BBPD also said that firearms would always be securely stored and out of reach of children to prevent accidents such as this one.

“We urge gun owners to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the injured adult and their family, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” BBPD said.