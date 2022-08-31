ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Allen Blanchard announced that Cecilia Jr. High School will dismiss early today due to a water outage at the school. Classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

The water outage, said Blanchard, is contained to the immediate area of Cecilia Jr. High, and no other schools are being dismissed early today.

“Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, and Cecilia High as well as all other parish schools will remain open and will dismiss at their normal time today,” said Blanchard.