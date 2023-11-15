CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile student of Cecilia Jr. High was arrested by the St. Martin Sheriff’s Office in connection to social media threats.
On Sunday Nov. 12, deputies with the St. Martin Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a social media threat that was circulating on Snapchat regarding Cecilia Jr. High School.
After an investigation, officials said they were granted an arrest warrant and arrested a juvenile,13, on Wednesday morning. The juvenile was charged with the following:
- Two counts of terrorizing
The juvenile student was booked and released into the custody of his parents.
