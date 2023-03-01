UPDATE, 12;15 a.m.: News 10 has learned the bomb threat has been lifted. Students and staff are being allowed back in the building.

ORIGINAL: CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Cecilia High School have been evacuated, authorities said.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ginnie Higgins confirmed a bomb threat occurred at the school.

News 10 spoke with one parent who said it happened at around 9 a.m. today. Students are in the football field as the school is being swept.

The parent said the threat was written on a bathroom wall.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.