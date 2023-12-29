ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A Carencro man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a weapon and narcotics, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After seeing a silver Nissan Maxima commit several traffic violations in the 1800 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge around 4:22 p.m. Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop and noticed signs of suspected narcotics possession and smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

A search was done, and deputies found distribution quantities of marijuana, alprazolam, THC Cartridges, THC wax, THC syrup, psilocybin mushrooms, promethazine and $3,789. A Glock 9mm handgun and an extended magazine, with an auto sear, was also discovered, according to authorities.

Mason Wright, 22, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested.

His charges include:

Careless Operation

Improper Lane Usage

Failure to Signal

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Oil)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Wax)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Syrup)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Psilocybin Mushroom)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS (Promethazine)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

Possession of Firearm While Committing Crime

Possession of Unregistered or Illegally Transferred Weapons (Auto Sear)

Possession of Firearm by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies

Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offenses

Wright is currently being held at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

