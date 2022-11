ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish community continues to grieve the loss of Hailee Rossyoin Noel, 29 of Arnaudville.

A candlelight vigil is being held on Tuesday in her honor.

Family and Friends have announced that they will gather at 5:30 p.m. at Cecilia Park to remember the young mother of two who was killed in a 4-vehicle crash Friday morning (Nov. 18) on LA. 94 by an alleged drunk driver.

The public is invited to attend.