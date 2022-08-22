ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the Butte LaRose boat landing will be closed until further notice.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., the boat landing near the Atchafalaya Welcome Center in St. Martin Parish will close due to low water levels, DOTD said.

The low water levels are a result of the drawdown at Henderson Lake, which is being conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

More information on the drawdown can be found here.

DOTD said that the boat landing will be closed until the drawdown is complete and the water has returned to safe levels.