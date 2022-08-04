BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly committed a business burglary last month.

According to a Facebook post by St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers, the burglary took place around 3:30 a.m. on June 17 at a business in the 1000 block of QCP Dr. The suspect entered through a hole in the rear fence, broke into a storage container and stole oilfield pipe fittings, according to authorities. These items are valued at over $30,000.

He was wearing steel-toe rubber boots and a fitted hoodie, and rides a loud four-wheeler.

If you know the identity and whereabouts of this individual, please contact St. Martin Crime Stopper’s by calling (337) 441-3030, via the P3 Tips App, or via messenger.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.