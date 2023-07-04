BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard had their annual independence festival today for the Fourth of July.

Organizers said they had thousands of people attend for live music, games, and more. Many people from the community came out as Broussard celebrated independence day.

News 10 had a chance to speak with Mayor Ray Bourque and the president and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce about the festivities.

Stacy Romero, president & CEO of Broussard Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are expecting probably record crowds tonight. Last year we had over ten thousand people show up at this event, so we’re expecting the same tonight. We got a lot of family-friendly activities happening, so fun jumps for the kids. We have an entire kids zone across the park here with the splash pad. Our firefighters are cooling off the kids with their fire trucks.”

“Splash pad going and the fire department spraying the hose on the kids with the fire truck, and that’s always something that’s been really popular here,” Mayor Bourque said.

One side of the celebration was filled with live music, fun jumps, and games. An 11-year-old boy said he came to the festival with his grandmother and uncles.

“I have been playing football and cornhole,” he said.

News 10 asked a few attendees what their favorite thing about celebrating the 4th of July is, and one person said, “The fireworks and the games.”

Wanda Denais, another attendee, said, “I love the country. I love the live music. I love everything over here in Louisiana.”

And the live music had people outside grooving and moving. The event was a celebration everyone could enjoy. And the thing on everyone’s wish list was the fireworks.