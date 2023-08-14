ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Some motorists in St. Martin Parish may have to alter their route, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Grand Canal Bridge, which spans Portage Bayou east of Arnaudville, is closed, and will remain cloised for about eight weeks, according to DOTD. The bridge is on N. Portage Highway approximately 1.45 miles east of La. 686.

“This closure is necessary for a bridge replacement project,” DOTD said.

Emergency vehicles will not have access through the area. Detours have been posted, DOTD said.