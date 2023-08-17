BREAXU BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Bertha Andrus, also known as J-Lo, was being attacked by four pit bulls at the corner of Landry and Babineaux Street.

She’s now in stable condition, but her sister, Pranella Andrus, wants action taken against the dogs.

“Four pit bulls on one person. Can you imagine how she was fighting for her life?” Pranella Andrus said.

Pranella Andrus said her sister was helping a friend who was having a medical emergency when his four dogs began to bite and attack her leaving her wounded and fighting for her life. She said she is angry about what happened to her sister because she could have lost her.

“I’m very angry inside,” Pranella Andrus said. “I know pet owners love their animals because I’m a pet owner and I’m a pet lover, but this is too much to the extreme.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Speaking on how dangerous the dogs are, Pranella Andrus said she wants to know why the dogs are still with the owner after the attack.

“And I don’t know why these dogs aren’t confiscated at this time because these dogs are viscous,” Pranella Andrus said.

Pranella Andrus said her sister had to get surgery to close the wounds from the dog bites.

She said it’s hard for their family to see her in so much pain.

“Shes’ in a lot of pain,” Pranella Andrus said. “She had to have surgery on her leg where the dog bit and tore and ripped her skin and her meat out, and she has six wounds due to dog bites.”

News 10 spoke to the owner of the dogs who said he doesn’t want to speak on camera just yet but said he feels bad about what happened because she was only trying to help him. While her sister recovers, Pranella Andrus said she wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else and wants action to be taken.

“My only main concern is getting those dogs put away before something really happens very very bad,” Pranella Andrus said.

News 10 reached out to police about the incident who said they do not have a comment at this time, but they are investigating the incident.