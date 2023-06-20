BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a May Breaux Bridge shooting.

A felony warrant for Candella Monique Ledet, 46, has been secured by Breaux Bridge police in connection with a shooting on Begnaud St. on May 18.

Ledet has been charged with one count of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Police said Ledet relocated to Austin, Tx., and after collaborating with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Ledet was arrested on June 14.

The victim in the shooting was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.