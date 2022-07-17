BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A Saturday evening shooting in Breaux Bridge leaves no injuries and one man in jail.

According to Breaux Bridge Police, officers were dispatched to the Texaco gas station at the corner of Rees and Bridge St. around 5 p.m. Saturday evening in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses say that a black male subject was seen shooting at another vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. Investigators identified several suspects involved and located one of them. Investigators located the suspected shooter as well as the suspect vehicle a few hours later. Two search warrants were conducted and a weapon was found that is believed to be used in the shooting.

James Vernon Wilson III was arrested on the following charges:

3 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

2 Counts of Illegal use of Weapons

James was booked and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and a bond was set at $150,000. No injuries have been reported.