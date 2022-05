BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – West Mills Rd. closed after fatal crash in Breaux Bridge leaves one dead and two injured.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department Facebook, officers are currently working the scene of a fatal crash in the 200 block of West Mills Ave. The road is closed in both directions from Berard St. to Cannery Rd. The crash involved a white SUV and an 18-wheeler.

Updates on the accident and when the roadway will re-open will be provided when available.