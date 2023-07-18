BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – After a shooting incident in Breaux Bridge, police have obtained warrants for two suspects.

Two felony warrants have been obtained for Kylon Celestine and Fabian Williams following a shooting near Rees Tobacco & Vape Cigars on July 13.

Celestine is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Propert and Williams is wanted for Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to police, both subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

Their last known whereabouts are currently unknown.

Please report any suspicious activity or information related to these individuals immediately. Contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186. Do not attempt to apprehend these individuals yourself.