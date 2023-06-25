BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are asking the public for help in identifying burglary suspects.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, they are searching for suspects connected with a vehicle burglary that took place on Debra Drive on June 20.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information that could aid police, they ask you to please step forward.

You can contact police through their non-emergency line at (337) 332-2186, or anonymously at the Crime Stoppers hotline at (337) 441-3030. Alternatively, you can message them directly on Facebook.