BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The Breaux Bridge Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting on West Patin St.

Police are looking for Daquaylon Williams, 22. He is connected to a shooting on West Patin St.

The victim is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on several charges:

Involvement with juvenile crimes (3 counts)

Drive-by shooting assault (2 counts)

Serious property damage (3 counts)

Violating firearm-free zones

Illegal weapon use Attempted murder (1 count)

Firearm assault (2 counts)

Domestic violence with a firearm (1 count)

Daquaylon Williams

If you have any information about Daquaylon Williams’ whereabouts, please call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186. Do NOT approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Please share this post to help us find Williams and keep our community safe.