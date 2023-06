BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a March armed robbery and stabbing.

Breaux Bridge Police are searching for Oscar Pete Glover in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing incident that took place on Alva Drive on March 27.

Police said a warrant has been obtained for Glover for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you see Glover, you are urged to call 911. Police say to not approach him, as he is considered dangerous.