BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A dead woman was found in a ditch in the 900 block South Poydras Street in Breaux Bridge.

Police said a bicyclist located the body early Sunday morning and contacted authorities.

Chief Rollie Cantu said on scene officers found a woman in her early 40’s with no signs of life and determined, based on evidence at the scene, that she had been struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

He said investigators determined that the vehicle was a 2021/2022 Lincoln Navigator.

Cantu said traffic cameras in the area helped authorities locate the vehicle and a person of interest, he said.

The victim, who is from the Breaux Bridge area, has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, Cantu said.