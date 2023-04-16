BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An investigation is underway after a deceased individual was located in Breaux Bridge, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD).

BBPD said that around 3 p.m. on April 15, officers responded to a residence on Wild Cherry Lane.

After arriving on the scene, a deceased individual was located, according to BBPD.

Authorities also said that there were no apparent signs of foul play involved and that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, according to BBPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other information is available at this time and updates will follow as information is released.