BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle that was involved in a shooting on Monday.

On April 25, 2022, the pictured vehicle was involved in a shooting on Begnaud St.

Image provided by BBPD

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and/or identity of the subjects who occupied the vehicle at the time of the shooting is encouraged to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department (Criminal Investigation Division) at 337-332-2186. All callers can remain anonymous.