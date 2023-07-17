MAYPORT, Fla. – Lt. Bryson Alexander, a native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, is serving aboard USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Alexander, a 2009 graduate of Breaux Bridge Senior High School and a 2013 graduate of Southern University A&M College, joined the Navy 10 years ago

“I joined the Navy because my mentor, Brett Starwood, challenged me,” said Alexander. “He told me I needed to seek understanding about what I needed to do with my life.”

Today, Alexander relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Breaux Bridge to succeed in the military.

“I learned Breaux Bridge the importance of service, remaining a Christian, and being loving and caring,” said Alexander. “Coming from a small town, a sense of community was important to me.”

These lessons have helped Alexander while serving in the Navy.

Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Winston S. Churchill. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Alexander is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is more than just ships at sea,” said Alexander. “We support national defense by bringing air assets and boots on the ground to defend the country.”

Alexander and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is honestly staying in the Navy,” said Alexander. “I’ve faced many challenges in my career, but with a ‘can-do attitude’ and resiliency, I am still here to serve.”

As Alexander and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means that I am able to work alongside sailors and bring diversity to my community,” said Alexander. “It also allows me to grow as an individual and travel to places that I may not have gotten to otherwise.”

Alexander is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to again thank Brett Starwood, who invested time in me and provided guidance on how to navigate the process of joining the military,” said Alexander. “I would also like to thank my family who supports me every step of the way.”

“I never pictured myself here,” added Alexander. “Who would have thought that 13 years ago after a random conversation with my mentor, I’d be driving a Navy warship?”