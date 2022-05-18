LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man will serve at least 25 years without parole for sexual battery of a girl under the age of 13, according to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Duston Jude Bergeron, 37, of Breaux Bridge was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years at hard labor for sexual battery dating back to July 19, 2021. Bergeron was convicted on Friday, May 13.

“We need people to understand that committing these crimes involving young victims causes great harm to the victims and everyone in our community,” said District Attorney Don Landry in a press release. “We will work tirelessly to see that these sexual offenders are prosecuted so we can deter them from committing the crime in the first place.

Felony prosecutor Andi Lex said felonies with victims who are children or elderly will continue to receive extra attention in the district attorney’s office.

“All felonies are serious, but we will treat cases involving young victims and our elderly population very seriously, to protect those who are less able to protect themselves,” said Lex.