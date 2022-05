BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are looking for missing man.

According to Breaux Bridge Police, Gregg Skelly went missing from his residence. He was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. at his house. He may be driving a 2014 White Dodge truck.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or 337-394-3071.