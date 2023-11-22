ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Miguel Edmond in 2016, authorities said.

Kieon Alexander, 27, was convicted Nov. 17 in the shooting death of Edmond in Breaux Bridge on Nov. 10, 2016.

According to prosecutors, Edmond was shot twice while he was sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge. Alexander was placed at the scene of the crime by a variety of witnesses and his own cell phone records, authorities said.

Officials said Alexander’s aunt lived near the scene of the crime. Shortly after the shooting, Alexander and an accomplice showed up at the aunt’s house and admitted that he “did something bad” and believed he had killed someone. After the shooting, Alexander told a friend that he “was running.”

He was arrested after a high-speed chase almost a month later with the assistance of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshals.

Alexander faces up to forty years in prison at hard labor. Sentencing is set before Judge Suzanne de Mahy on Feb. 6, 2024.

