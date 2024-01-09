ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man was arrested after handling a firearm that discharged and struck a person.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Clarence Angelle Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

On arrival, deputies located a man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital. An investigation revealed two men were handling a firearm when one of them pointed the gun at the other and the firearm discharged and struck the victim.

Kendrick James Alexander, Jr., 19 of Breaux Bridge was arrested for aggravated battery and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Latest Stories