ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was arrested with multiple narcotics charges, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said deputies conducted a traffic stop of a Silver Chrysler 300 in the the 1000 block of Orchard Park Drive around 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday. The Chrysler was driven by Kirby Rossyion, 25, of Breaux Bridge.

While investigating the vehicle during the traffic stop, officials said they observed factors indicative of narcotics possession which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle. The vehicle search revealed substances believed to be multiple types of illegal narcotics.

A Ruger 45 caliber handgun was also seized by deputies.

Rossyion was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following Charges:

Failure to signal

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Psilocybin mushroom)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule V CDS (Promethazine)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (Crack cocaine)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (Cocaine HCL)

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (Crystal meth)

Possession of firearm while committing crime

Possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Violations of uniform CDS Law (school)

