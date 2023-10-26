BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday, authorities said.

Jerrold Francis, 48, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Officers responded Friday to a reported shooting at the intersection of Rees Street and Refinery Road in Breaux Bridge, where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Francis was identified as the prime suspect and, with assistance from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, was apprehended and arrested without any complications, police said. He is currently held at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Facility without bond.