ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested and charged in several burglaries in St. Martinville, authorities said.

Anthony Edmond Jr., 21, of Breaux Bridge, has been charged with three counts of burglary as well as one count of aggravated battery, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint in the 1000 block of Andrew Drive on July 12. Upon arrival, deputies were told that a man entered the home and subsequently fought with the homeowner. While inside the home, the suspect armed himself with a gun and shot at the homeowner, authorities said. The homeowner suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect as Anthony Edmond, Jr. Edmond was arrested Thursday by Carencro Police and taken to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Friday morning he was also charged in connection with two other residential burglaries that took place in the 1000 block of Andrew Drive on July 20 and 24. He faces one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Edmond’s bond was set at $400,000.