BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A family is angry the person charged with murdering their son, Cole Horton, is free and lives near them.

On Jan. 10, Cole’s body was found in his driveway after he was shot and killed. The killer was arrested three weeks after Cole’s death, but was bonded out after a month in jail. So far, Cole’s family has been scheduled for eight murder trails, but all have been pushed back.

The next trial is scheduled for January. Horton’s father says it is unsettling to constantly see the man that killed his son.

“We see him on the road at times…multiple times…and its just a very uneasy feeling knowing that the man that murdered my son is out running the streets free,” said

Horton says his family is heartbroken over what has happened to Cole.

“My wife is still really struggling…really bad…she’s having a hard time returning to work…its just been rough on her”, said Horton.

Horton says he is worried the suspect will take someone’s life again.

“He’s been arrested twice since he bailed out for the murder charge…and I just can’t understand why they’re not keeping this guy locked up because he’s a danger to society…a danger to the area…we feel that he’s very capable of killing again,” said Horton.

Horton says he will continue to fight until justice is served for his son’s murder.

