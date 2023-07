ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge firefighters were dispatched to an 18-wheeler fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters in Breaux Bridge were dispatched to West Mills Hwy regarding an 18-wheeler fire.

When firefighter arrived, they found an 18-wheeler “engulfed in flames and fire damage to two parked next to it,” according to the release.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading any further.