BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The family of a Breaux Bridge woman who died nearly two weeks after she was struck by an alleged drunk driver on a motorcycle, is seeking closure on her death.

Monique Demochet, 55 was struck while standing near a street corner.

The suspect, who was arrested on scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, is currently out on bond.

Demochet’s family says he should also face an additional charge of vehicular homicide.

“There needs to be a new charge brought forward because of her death.”

Breaux Bridge police say they will consider that charge once the coroner releases her exact cause of death.

“The coroner’s determination of death, the anocologist determination of death was trauma. You know of course she had cancer but the cancer did not kill her at that moment because she still probably would have been alive had the accident not occurred.”

As the Demouchet family attempts to move through life without their beloved they say having closure is what they most desire.

“Now people can do what they want to do, but we are just looking for justice, that’s all.”



