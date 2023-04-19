STEPHENSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Berwick man has died after a head-on collision in St. Martin Parish, according to police.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. April 10 on Louisiana Hwy. 70 at Stephensville Road in Stephensville.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 79-year-old Nelson Cheramie of Berwick.

Authorities said Cheramie was driving a 2014 Lexus E350 southbound on La. 70. At the same time, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on La. 70, driven by 23-year-old Terrance Brown of Plaquemine. For reasons still under investigation, the Accord struck the Lexus head-on in the southbound lane of La. 70.

Cheramie was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Brown was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and sent to LSP Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

On April 17 Troop I was notified Cheramie died from his injuries.

While the exact cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted driving remains a significant cause of many preventable crashes. State Police would like to remind all drivers to stay vigilant while behind the wheel. Never text and drive (which includes using social media, reading/sending email, or watching videos) and always have a designated driver if you have consumed anything that makes you feel different.

Troop I has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths since the beginning of 2023.