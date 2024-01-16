HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced portions of I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge have reopened, but some are still closed after last night’s ice storm.



The following section of I-10 is now open:

I-10 westbound from Henderson to the I-10/I-49 interchange

The following sections of I-10 remain closed, as of 11:30 a.m.:

I-10 eastbound from Lafayette to La. 415 (Lobdell)

I-10 westbound from La. 415 (Lobdell) to Henderson

Motorists are advised to stay off the roadways as many roads are still impassable due to winter weather conditions, DOTD said.

