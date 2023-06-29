HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — An over-turned semi-trailer caused problems for travelers on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after they were trapped for four hours. So, what should people do when faced with the potential of standstill traffic?

While some people responded to the traffic by fishing over the side of the bridge, others were concerned for their safety.

“If I stay out here much longer, I will be out of gas,” said Shayla Warsel. The potential of running out of gas was a concern for many people on the bridge.

“Thank God I fueled up before I jumped on the road to head back home because if someone was low on fuel, I felt sorry for them because they had to turn the car off if they ran out because it was very, very hot,” said Tonya Chaisson.

But that’s what many people decided to do. Dozens turned off their vehicles and pulled out their fold-up chairs and umbrellas to wait out the traffic. They didn’t expect, however, to be trapped on the bridge for so long.

“I wasn’t expecting a four-hour wait. I was not prepared for a four-hour wait,” said Chaisson.

Greg Fischer with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says preparing for the worst is exactly what you have to do.

“Having gas in your car before you go, checking your freon. Might be smart to grab a glass of water on your way out of the door and stuff like that,” said Fischer.

Fischer advises people to be patient in situations like this, especially on the Basin Bridge where there is no way of diverting standstill traffic in the case of a major crash.

“Yes, you are inconvenienced if you’re sitting on a bridge for four hours. But, up in the front of the line, somebody is seriously injured and potentially killed in a car crash. So keep that into perspective and know that law enforcement is working on it. Our EMS’s, our ambulance workers are up there trying to help these people that got into the crash. That may put it into perspective and help us have the right attitude and patience to wait it out, even though it is extremely uncomfortable,” Fischer explained.

As for the dangerous heat you may find yourself stuck in, Fischer says to never lead a child in a vehicle without A/C, even for just a few minutes. He also says to look out for one another.

“Ask your neighbor if you need something. Don’t be afraid to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a kid in the car. Can I have some help?’ or something like that. Of course, you have to come together in times of crisis.”