ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Martin Parish authorities are searching for two missing/runaway juveniles.

Zjolye Nadie and Rhylen Zenon were last seen around noon Saturday in the 1000 block of Huval Road in Breaux Bridge, authorities said.

Nadie is 5’2” 110 pounds and has long black braided hair with a blonde streak.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and green sweat pants.

Zenon is 5’6” 135 pounds also with a long black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a gold shirt, grey/black sweat pants and a blue bonnet.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071.