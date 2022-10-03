CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish authorities are investigating a threat made against Cecilia Jr. High and Cecilia High School.

It happened late Monday and was reportedly posted on social media.

According to St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Allen Blanchard, law enforcement officials have been made aware of the post and are now investigating.

He says both schools will be open Tuesday.

“Additional staff members will be on site at both schools tomorrow along with deputies from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office,” Blanchard said.

He is asking that anyone with information in connection with the identity of the individual responsible for posting the threat to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office or St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App.

Blanchard says tipsters will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could get some cash.